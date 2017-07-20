Maybe Michelangelo: Is living room painting a masterpiece?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Martin Kober is convinced the painting of a dying Jesus that hung above the mantel in his upstate New York childhood home is the work of Michelangelo. Getting experts to agree remains the $300 million hurdle. That's the potential value of the 19-by-25-inch (48-by-64-centimeter) work that Kober's family affectionately calls the "the ...