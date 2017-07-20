Don't Miss
Home / News / Maybe Michelangelo: Is living room painting a masterpiece?

Maybe Michelangelo: Is living room painting a masterpiece?

By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson July 20, 2017 0

  TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Martin Kober is convinced the painting of a dying Jesus that hung above the mantel in his upstate New York childhood home is the work of Michelangelo. Getting experts to agree remains the $300 million hurdle. That's the potential value of the 19-by-25-inch (48-by-64-centimeter) work that Kober's family affectionately calls the "the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo