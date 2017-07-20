Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 12, 2017 (73) BRIGHTON LANGWORTHY, PATRICK Property Address: 159 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3105 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $59,100.00 BROCKPORT BARKER, KENT Property Address: 626 BEADLE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9724 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $41,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER KORESKO, JEROME Property Address: 212 BLUFF DR, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1332 Lender: PRILEND FUNDING GROUP LLC Amount: $30,000.00 FAIRPORT CLARK, SUSAN SPIERRE & CLARK, WILLIAM GARY Property Address: 172 DALEY ...

