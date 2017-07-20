Most female homicide victims are killed by husbands or other intimate partners, new report shows

Nearly 16 years ago, a former co-worker of mine at the San Jose Mercury News was found dead in the back of her car. She had been shot in the head by her estranged husband. I remember being confused upon hearing the news and not quite believing what had happened. Luci Houston, who was 43 ...