Home / News / New York City official seeks state panel to probe wrongful convictions

New York City official seeks state panel to probe wrongful convictions

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz July 20, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A top Brooklyn politician pressed the state Tuesday to set up a special commission to investigate wrongful convictions and pinpoint the problems — and people — to blame. "Releasing innocent people is not the end. It is only the beginning," said Borough President Eric Adams, who represents a county where more than ...

