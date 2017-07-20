NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Prior court attorney: Opinion 17-19

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Prior court attorney Elected district attorney – Disqualification – Remittal Opinion 17-19 Background: In a prior opinion, the Committee advised a judge whose court attorney had been elected district attorney that he was required to disqualify himself for one year from all matters where the district attorney’s office appeared. The inquiring ...