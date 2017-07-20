NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Prior court attorney: Opinion 17-19

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Prior court attorney Elected district attorney – Disqualification – Remittal Opinion 17-19 Background: In a prior opinion, the Committee advised a judge whose court attorney had been elected district attorney that he was required to disqualify himself for one year from all matters where the district attorney’s office appeared. The inquiring ...

