O.J. Simpson granted parole after nearly 9 years in prison

LOVELOCK, Nev. —O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star. Simpson, 70, could be free as early as Oct. 1. By then, he will have served ...