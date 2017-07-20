Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment: USA v. Delva

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fourth Amendment Protective sweep – Evidence obtained post sweep USA v. Delva 15-683 Judges Kearse, Winter, and Jacobs Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of conspiracies to commit kidnapping, robbery, distribute narcotics and other substantive firearm offenses. He challenged a ruling that law enforcement agents’ seizure of his cellular ...

