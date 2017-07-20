Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment: USA v. Delva

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fourth Amendment Protective sweep – Evidence obtained post sweep USA v. Delva 15-683 Judges Kearse, Winter, and Jacobs Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of conspiracies to commit kidnapping, robbery, distribute narcotics and other substantive firearm offenses. He challenged a ruling that law enforcement agents’ seizure of his cellular ...