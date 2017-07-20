Don't Miss
Home / News / Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

Sessions staying as attorney general despite Trump rebuke

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER and SADIE GURMAN July 20, 2017 0

WASHINGTON— Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he has no immediate plans to resign after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe of suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. political campaign. "We love this job, we love this department and I plan to continue to do so as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo