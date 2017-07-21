Don't Miss
Home / News / Bomb suspect’s lawyers: Feds drumming up terror theory

Bomb suspect’s lawyers: Feds drumming up terror theory

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York say the government is wrongfully portraying their client as a terrorist. The lawyers say prosecutors plan to show jurors inflammatory evidence against Ahmad Khan Rahimi at his October trial in Manhattan. He's charged with detonating a pipe bomb ...

