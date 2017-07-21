Don't Miss
Court calendar for July 24, 2017

Court calendar for July 24, 2017

July 21, 2017

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Alali Mohammed Yem v Tracy Sinkler, 99 Kingston St – Fero & Ingersoll 2—Cortina Brothers Properties LLC v Shamika Clements, 39 Sylvester St – Fero & Ingersoll 3—Genesee & Kirkland LLC v Rebekah Woods, 191 Genesee St – Fero & Ingersoll 4—LNMS Properties Inc v Dionna Sanchez, 180 Curtis St – Fero & ...

