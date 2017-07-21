Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Video surveillance of crime scene: People v. Viruet

Court of Appeals – Video surveillance of crime scene: People v. Viruet

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Video surveillance of crime scene Lost evidence – Adverse inference People v. Viruet No. 60 Judge Garcia Background: After a fatal shooting took place, a police officer collected video surveillance footage of the crime scene but the evidence was lost prior to trial. At issue is whether, as a result, the defendant was entitled to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo