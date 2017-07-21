Court of Appeals – Video surveillance of crime scene: People v. Viruet

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Video surveillance of crime scene Lost evidence – Adverse inference People v. Viruet No. 60 Judge Garcia Background: After a fatal shooting took place, a police officer collected video surveillance footage of the crime scene but the evidence was lost prior to trial. At issue is whether, as a result, the defendant was entitled to ...