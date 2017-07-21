Don't Miss
Deeds filed July 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded July 13, 2017 (67) BRIGHTON NARANG, PREM to NARANG, CHARU Property Address: 189 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11888 Page: 304 Tax Account: 137.11-1-46 Full Sale Price: $1 WHEATCRAFT, ANDREW M et ano to DEMAY, KELLY D et ano Property Address: 670 CLAYBOURNE ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11888 Page: 133 Tax Account: 137.07-1-80 Full Sale Price: $285,000 GROSS, JAMES J et ano to ...

