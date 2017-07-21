Fourth Department – Arbitration: Matter of City of Buffalo

Don't Miss
New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arbitration Collective bargaining agreement – Back pay – Violation of due process Matter of City of Buffalo CA 16-01699 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner appealed from an order and judgment denying his petition seeking vacatur of an arbitration award, which determined that he had violated the terms ...

