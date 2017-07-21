Fourth Department – Arbitration: Matter of City of Buffalo

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arbitration Collective bargaining agreement – Back pay – Violation of due process Matter of City of Buffalo CA 16-01699 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner appealed from an order and judgment denying his petition seeking vacatur of an arbitration award, which determined that he had violated the terms ...