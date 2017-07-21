Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit: Effects of ‘bathroom bill’ linger in North Carolina

Lawsuit: Effects of ‘bathroom bill’ linger in North Carolina

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN DREW July 21, 2017 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The law that replaced North Carolina's notorious "bathroom bill" sports a new look but maintains LGBT discrimination and prevents transgender people from using restrooms matching their gender identity, according to a lawsuit Friday. The lawsuit renews a high-profile legal battle that has thrust North Carolina into the center of the national debate ...

