Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal minimum age of marriage in New York state is now 17

Legal minimum age of marriage in New York state is now 17

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has raised the age of marriage to 17 in an effort to prevent child marriage. The change took effect Thursday, a month after lawmakers voted to rewrite a state law that had allowed children as young as 14 to legally wed. Under the new rules, an individual aged 17 must ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo