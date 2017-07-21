Legal minimum age of marriage in New York state is now 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has raised the age of marriage to 17 in an effort to prevent child marriage. The change took effect Thursday, a month after lawmakers voted to rewrite a state law that had allowed children as young as 14 to legally wed. Under the new rules, an individual aged 17 must ...