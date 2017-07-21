Don't Miss
Home / News / Maryland regulators threaten EPA with air-quality lawsuit

Maryland regulators threaten EPA with air-quality lawsuit

By: The Washington Post Josh Hicks July 21, 2017 0

Maryland regulators are threatening to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failure to address the state's 2016 request for federal officials to crack down on upwind air pollution from the Midwest and nearby areas. State environmental secretary Ben Grumbles notified EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt of the potential legal action in a letter on Thursday, saying ...

