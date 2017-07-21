Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Serving on a charter commission: Opinion 07-155/98-31

July 21, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Serving on a charter commission Prohibited political activity Opinion 07-155/98-31 Background: The committee was asked whether a judge may serve on a commission to review and propose amendments to a city or county charter. One inquiring judge is a full-time judge; the other is a part-time judge. Opinion: The Committee concluded that ...

