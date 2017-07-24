Don't Miss
Deeds filed July 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded July 14, 2017 (104) BRIGHTON ADAMS, CHRISTINE N et al to DELUNA, DANIEL et ano Property Address: 65 AVALON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11889 Page: 76 Tax Account: 167.13-5-14 Full Sale Price: $215,000 DAMPIER, SHERRY L to DAMPIER, SHERRY L et ano Property Address: 3176 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11889 Page: 23 Tax Account: 137.11-2-39.21 Full Sale Price: $1 ZANE, DAVID et ...

