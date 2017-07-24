Defendant claims drug withdrawal clouded his thinking

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A man accused of stealing a machine gun from a federal agent is trying to have his alleged confession suppressed because he was questioned while going through drug withdrawal. The defendant, Russell R. Lawrence, 27, is accused of stealing the gun, two 30-round magazines of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest from a Department of Homeland Security ...