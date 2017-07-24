Don't Miss
Home / Law / Defendant claims drug withdrawal clouded his thinking

Defendant claims drug withdrawal clouded his thinking

Hearing set for Friday in federal court

By: Bennett Loudon July 24, 2017 0

A man accused of stealing a machine gun from a federal agent is trying to have his alleged confession suppressed because he was questioned while going through drug withdrawal. The defendant, Russell R. Lawrence, 27, is accused of stealing the gun, two 30-round magazines of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest from a Department of Homeland Security ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo