Florida man files suit over his inclusion on No Fly List

By: The Associated Press July 24, 2017 0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A northeast Florida man is suing the federal government over his inclusion on the No Fly List, asking for the chance to prove he poses no threat. The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2vt35Oe ) that Zijad Bosnic, a U.S. citizen born in Bosnia, filed his suit Thursday in federal court. Bosnic, a Jacksonville resident, was ...

