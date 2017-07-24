Florida man files suit over his inclusion on No Fly List

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A northeast Florida man is suing the federal government over his inclusion on the No Fly List, asking for the chance to prove he poses no threat. The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2vt35Oe ) that Zijad Bosnic, a U.S. citizen born in Bosnia, filed his suit Thursday in federal court. Bosnic, a Jacksonville resident, was ...