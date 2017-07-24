Don't Miss
Trump son-in-law: No Russia collusion

Kushner speaks to Senate intelligence committee

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK July 24, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner denied Monday that he colluded with Russians in the course of President Donald Trump's White House bid and declared he has "nothing to hide." Behind closed doors, Kushner spoke to staff members of the House intelligence committee for nearly three hours at the Capitol, then made a brief ...

