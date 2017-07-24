Don't Miss
Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP forms financial technology team

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP forms financial technology team

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2017

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP has formed a financial technology (FinTech) practice team. With the financial technology industry continuing to see significant growth in investments and continuous regulatory development and technological advancement, the firm decided to establish the team. The team will assist clients with complex structured finance, securitization, fund formation and finance, consumer finance, mergers and ...

