Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP forms financial technology team

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP has formed a financial technology (FinTech) practice team. With the financial technology industry continuing to see significant growth in investments and continuous regulatory development and technological advancement, the firm decided to establish the team. The team will assist clients with complex structured finance, securitization, fund formation and finance, consumer finance, mergers and ...