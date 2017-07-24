Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 14, 2017

Mortgages filed July 14, 2017

By: brianbarrett July 24, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 14, 2017 (107) BRIGHTON NEGLEY, REBECCA Property Address: 136 GREENAWAY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3227 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $112,000.00 DWORKIN, DAVID M & DWORKIN, WENDY L Property Address: 195 SANDRINGHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3449 Lender: THE BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $150,000.00 BROCKPORT MOORE, HEATHER E Property Address: 12 BEACH ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1802 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,800.00 EAST ROCHESTER PEEK, BRIAN D Property Address: 79 ...

