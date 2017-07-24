Pa. police say they stumbled on $40M bitcoin scam

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Law enforcement in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, likely didn't think they were dealing with a dark Web criminal pro when Theodore Price's name first popped on their radar. According to federal court documents, detectives from the Northampton Township Police Department north of Philadelphia began tracking the unemployed 30-year-old earlier this month after fielding a complaint from Price's ...