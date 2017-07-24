Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 24, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 264 Lone Oak Ave Rochester 14616 07/24/2017 10:00 AM Fein, Such & Crane, LLP $54,632.93 217 Malden St Rochester 14615 07/24/2017 10:00 AM David A. Gallo & Associates LLP ...

