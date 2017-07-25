Don't Miss
Pressure mounts to curtail surgery on intersex children

By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY July 25, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Children whose sexual characteristics don't neatly align with the norm have for decades faced surgery to rearrange their anatomy to resemble that of more typical boys and girls — long before they were old enough to have a say in the decision. But now the practice is under assault, as never before. ...

