Home / News / Canadian man admits to smuggling money

Canadian man admits to smuggling money

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2017 0

A Canadian man had admitted that he illegally took $10,000 from the United States to Canada. Richard Clarke, 48, a Canadian citizen living in Buffalo, pleaded guilty to bulk cash smuggling out of the United States before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.   Clarke is facing a maximum penalty of five years ...

