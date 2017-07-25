Canadian man admits to smuggling money

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Canadian man had admitted that he illegally took $10,000 from the United States to Canada. Richard Clarke, 48, a Canadian citizen living in Buffalo, pleaded guilty to bulk cash smuggling out of the United States before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Clarke is facing a maximum penalty of five years ...