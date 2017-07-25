Court nixes rifle target maker’s defamation suit against NBC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says a rifle target maker missed its mark when it said in a lawsuit that NBC mischaracterized its exploding targets as bombs. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday, saying an NBC "Today" show segment's description of the product as a "bomb" was substantially true. The ruling ...