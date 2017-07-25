Don't Miss
Court nixes rifle target maker’s defamation suit against NBC

By: The Associated Press July 25, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says a rifle target maker missed its mark when it said in a lawsuit that NBC mischaracterized its exploding targets as bombs. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday, saying an NBC "Today" show segment's description of the product as a "bomb" was substantially true. The ruling ...

