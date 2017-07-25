Don't Miss
Home / Law / Male attorneys continue dominance at law firms

Male attorneys continue dominance at law firms

Corporate clients increasing pressure to diversify

By: Bennett Loudon July 25, 2017 0

U.S. law firms continue to be dominated by men, especially at the partnership level, according to Law360’s new Glass Ceiling Report. Efforts to increase the number of women in the law have been meager at best, according to the survey of more than 300 law firms. While women have accounted for more than 40 percent of law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo