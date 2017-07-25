Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on TV news crew

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking a television news crew as they worked on a story about an art display in Niagara Falls last year. A Niagara County Court judge on Monday gave Evan Stafford the maximum sentence. Stafford pleaded guilty in April to ...