Mechanic's Liens for July 25, 2017

Mechanic’s Liens for July 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2017 0

MECHANIC'S LIENS A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. 183 EAST MAIN STREET LLC Favor: ENVIRONMENTAL CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC Amount: $458,410 Property Address: 181-187 EAST MAIN ST ROCHESTER DRISCOLL, PEGGY Favor: A ...

