Mechanic’s Liens for July 25, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



MECHANIC'S LIENS A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. 183 EAST MAIN STREET LLC Favor: ENVIRONMENTAL CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC Amount: $458,410 Property Address: 181-187 EAST MAIN ST ROCHESTER DRISCOLL, PEGGY Favor: A ...