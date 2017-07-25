Don't Miss
Home / News / Protesters sentenced for Supreme Court disruption over campaign finance

Protesters sentenced for Supreme Court disruption over campaign finance

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu July 25, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - Five protesters who disrupted a session of the U.S. Supreme Court by shouting disapproval of its rulings on campaign finance law were sentenced to one or two weekends in prison Monday after losing a bid to overturn a 1949 law restricting public protest at the court. U.S. prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Christopher ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo