Public nuisance laws remain unconstitutional

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Four years ago I wrote a column titled “Public nuisance laws are an unconstitutional nuisance.” It described the plight of Lakisha Briggs, a poor, single mother living in an apartment in Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia. Her boyfriend physically abused her at least eight times. Briggs complained to the police, with limited success. What did the ...