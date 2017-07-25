Don't Miss
Home / News / Snopes.com, the original digital fact-checker, takes on some assertions about itself

Snopes.com, the original digital fact-checker, takes on some assertions about itself

By: The Washington Post Paul Farhi July 25, 2017 0

Before there was "fake news" - and before there was anyone around to debunk it on the Internet - there was Snopes.com. The fact-checking site started busting myths, blasting urban legends and generally calling out bull in 1994, well before many people even got near a Web browser. But here's an apparently true fact about Snopes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo