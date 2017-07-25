The Glennon Law Firm Cleans Up Roads in Pittsford

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Glennon Law Firm PC recently helped clean up Tobey and Stone Roads in Pittsford, as part of Monroe County’s Adopt-a-Highway program. Attorneys and staff from the firm picked up trash and debris along a four-mile stretch of the roads. The firm plans to hold clean-up days about three times per year.