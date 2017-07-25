The Glennon Law Firm Cleans Up Roads in Pittsford

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2017 0

The Glennon Law Firm PC recently helped clean up Tobey and Stone Roads in Pittsford, as part of Monroe County’s Adopt-a-Highway program. Attorneys and staff from the firm picked up trash and debris along a four-mile stretch of the roads. The firm plans to hold clean-up days about three times per year.

