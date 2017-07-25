Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘We are shot! We are shot!’ ICE agent’s final moments resound in US court

‘We are shot! We are shot!’ ICE agent’s final moments resound in US court

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu July 25, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - The call shattered the calm at the switchboard of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. "This is Victor Avila from ICE! We are shot! We are shot!" a man screamed. "We are at a highway in Mexico, we've been shot and attacked on the highway!" It was shortly after 2 p.m., Feb. 15, 2011, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo