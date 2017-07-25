Don't Miss
Laura Rideout, son convicted of killing her husband, pouring acid

July 25, 2017

Laura Rideout and one of her sons have been convicted of killing her estranged husband and pouring acid on his face to make identifying his body more difficult. A Rochester jury on Tuesday found Laura and Colin Rideout guilty of murdering 50-year-old Craig Rideout. The mother and son were also found guilty of evidence tampering. Alexander Rideout, ...

