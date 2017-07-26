Don't Miss
Home / Law / Cellino v. Barnes heats up

Cellino v. Barnes heats up

Barnes seeks restraining order to maintain ‘status quo’

By: Bennett Loudon July 26, 2017 0

Lawyers for the iconic Buffalo-based personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes are scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon to argue a motion from partner Stephen E. Barnes seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent either side “from engaging in any action so as to disturb the status quo of C&B.” In May, partner Ross ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo