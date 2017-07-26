Don't Miss
Court Calendar for July 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. WILLIAM K. TAYLOR 10 a.m. 1—Parsons v Parker – The Wright Firm LLC – Pro se City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Matt Harris v Anesha Hampton, et al, 347 Maplewood Ave – Craig D Carson 2—Standish Group LLC v Michael K Scott, 49 Troup St – Joseph G DeMaria 3—Standish Group LLC v Christopher Haydu, 49 Troup ...

