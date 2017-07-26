Don't Miss
Deeds filed June 18, 2017

DEEDS Recorded July 18, 2017 (92) BRIGHTON PERRY, CHRISTINE et ano to LESS, TAYLER J Property Address: 96 BROOKWOOD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11890 Page: 251 Tax Account: 123.05-1-45 Full Sale Price: $255,000 MARTIN, ROBERT T et ano to VIGNERI, ALEXANDER Property Address: 430 CORWIN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11890 Page: 310 Tax Account: 122.08-2-29 Full Sale Price: $225,000 MEISENZAHL, ALAN to DOUGLAS, SALLY ...

