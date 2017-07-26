Fourth Department – Attorney’s fees: Gallagher v. City of Buffalo

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney’s fees Frivolous conduct – Opposition to leave to amend Gallagher v. City of Buffalo CA 16-01210 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a premise liability action seeking to recover damages for injuries she sustained when she fell from her bicycle while trying to avoid a collision ...