Harter Secrest & Emery gets United Way award

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has been awarded the President’s Award from the United Way of Greater Rochester for its leadership and generosity during the 2017 United Way campaign, which raised $25.4 million. The award was presented during the official closing celebration for the campaign. The President’s Award recognizes an organization that demonstrates outstanding senior leadership endorsement and building an ...