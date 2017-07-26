Don't Miss
Home / News / He’s defended rappers, mobsters, and more. Now Brafman will try to save Shkreli.

He’s defended rappers, mobsters, and more. Now Brafman will try to save Shkreli.

By: Daily Record Staff Renae Merle July 26, 2017 0

NEW YORK - Over more than 30 years as a criminal defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman has represented mobsters, rappers and athletes. He compared joining Michael Jackson's defense team to playing in the Super Bowl. One of his greatest challenges may come this week in the form of a skinny, snarky former hedge fund manager with an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo