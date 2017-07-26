He’s defended rappers, mobsters, and more. Now Brafman will try to save Shkreli.

NEW YORK - Over more than 30 years as a criminal defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman has represented mobsters, rappers and athletes. He compared joining Michael Jackson's defense team to playing in the Super Bowl. One of his greatest challenges may come this week in the form of a skinny, snarky former hedge fund manager with an ...