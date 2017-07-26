Don't Miss
Home / News / Jill Paperno gets Defenders Association award

Jill Paperno gets Defenders Association award

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2017 0

On Monday, at the New York State Defenders Association (NYSDA) annual conference in Saratoga, Paperno received the 2017 Wilfred R. O'Connor Award for exemplifying the client-centered sense of justice, persistence, and compassion that characterized the life of the award's namesake. O'Connor was NYSDA's board president for 19 years and helped shape the mission of the Association, celebrating ...

