Home / Law / Medical examiner: NY judge died by suicide in drowning

Medical examiner: NY judge died by suicide in drowning

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2017 0

NEW YORK — The New York City medical examiner has concluded that a prominent judge found in the Hudson River died by suicide in a drowning. The medical examiner's office issued the findings Wednesday in the death of 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam. A police harbor unit recovered her body in April after she was reported missing. Abdus-Salaam was the ...

