Home / News / Ohio prepares to resume executions, seeking to end three-year lull

Ohio prepares to resume executions, seeking to end three-year lull

By: The Washington Post Mark Berman July 26, 2017 0

For the first time in more than three years, the state of Ohio plans to execute a death row inmate and end a lull following an unusually drawn-out execution that relied on a controversial lethal-injection drug. State officials are scheduled to execute Ronald Phillips by lethal injection on Wednesday morning at a state prison in Lucasville, ...

