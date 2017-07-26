Ohio prepares to resume executions, seeking to end three-year lull

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For the first time in more than three years, the state of Ohio plans to execute a death row inmate and end a lull following an unusually drawn-out execution that relied on a controversial lethal-injection drug. State officials are scheduled to execute Ronald Phillips by lethal injection on Wednesday morning at a state prison in Lucasville, ...