Second Circuit – Trade secrets: E.J. Brooks Co. v. Cambridge Sec. Seals

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Trade secrets Unjust enrichment — Prejudgment interest E.J. Brooks Co. v. Cambridge Sec. Seals 16-207-cv (L) Judges Kearse, Lohier and Droney Background: The plaintiff was successful in its claim against the defendant’s misappropriation of trade secrets, unfair competition and unjust enrichment. The court instructed the jury to measure damages by the costs ...

