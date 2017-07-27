Don't Miss
Court Calendar for July 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Collins v Collins – Thomas A Rohr – Lisa A Sadinsky 2—Castrichini Sr v Castrichini – John D Wieser – Nancy E Brayley 3—Chinappi v Chinappi – Pro se – Paul B Watkins 4—Strong, Seton, et al v St Thomas Church of Irondequoit, Kateri Tekawitha Roman Catholic Parish, et al – Finucane ...

