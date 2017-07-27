Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed July 19, 2017

Deeds filed July 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded July 19, 2017 (63) BRIGHTON TURRI, LINDA et ano to VORRASI, GERALD Property Address: 2650-2 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11890 Page: 695 Tax Account: 122.20-1-5./C6 Full Sale Price: $186,000 ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to CHUGHTAI, AAMER R et ano Property Address: 236 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11890 Page: 680 Tax Account: 149.11-3-2/063 Full Sale Price: $330,000 DEUTSCHE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo