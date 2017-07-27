Don't Miss
Home / Business / Four inductees set for ’17 class of Business Hall of Fame

Four inductees set for ’17 class of Business Hall of Fame

By: Daily Record Staff VELVET SPICER July 27, 2017 0

Four area business leaders will be inducted to the Rochester Business Hall of Fame this year. The 2017 inductees are William Levine, co-founder and president, Alleson Athletic; Victor Salerno, CEO, O’Connell Electric Co. Inc.; Robert Sands, president and CEO, Constellation Brands Inc.; and Christine Whitman, chairman and CEO, Complemar Partners Inc. This year’s inductees are to be ...

